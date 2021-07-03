Blue Fire burning near Shaver Lake nears containment ahead of Fourth of July celebration

The silhouette of a tree is seen as the orange glow of the Blue Fire is visible south of Shaver Lake near midnight Tuesday night, June 29, 2021 near Tollhouse. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Blue Fire burning in California’s Sierra National Forrest was nearly fully contained Saturday on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday.

The fire, which started west of Bretz Mill Campground near Shaver Lake on Tuesday, was held to 400 acres burned, and as of Friday night, was 85% contained.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for the area.

The good news came as the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau prepared to welcome visitors to its annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday.

Fireworks and campfires are prohibited in the Sierra National Forest and mountain communities.

U.S. Forest Service has said they plan to strictly enforce the regulations.