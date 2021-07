California See it: Iconic ‘Baby Del’ Victorian in Coronado for sale for first time: $24 million July 07, 2021 02:21 PM

The historic “Baby Del” Victorian in Coronado – near the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California and steps from the white sandy beach – is for sale for the first time in 26 years. The 7,446-square-foot estate, built in 1887, has three homes.