Cartel marijuana grow shooting in Yosemite-area mountains leaves one dead, two injured

One person was killed, and two others injured Saturday at a “cartel marijuana grow” in Mariposa County, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Few details were released Sunday.

Deputies responded to the Stumpfield Mountain Road area shortly after 7:30 p.m. after one of the people involved in the shooting called 911, according to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Kristie Mitchell.

Mitchell said deputies located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said early details show an altercation occurred between several illegal marijuana growers in the Stumpfield Mountain Road area. Two adults suffering from gunshot wounds drove themselves to a valley hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

“At this point, it looks like an internal argument between growers, but we don’t know yet,” Mitchell told the Merced Sun-Star on Sunday morning.

The incident marks the second recent grow the sheriff’s office has investigated in which weapons have been involved.

“We do know that it is connected to a cartel marijuana grow,” Mitchell said. She did not elaborate.

It remained unclear Sunday exactly how many people were involved in the violence.

Mariposa detectives were working at the scene Sunday morning with the California Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit out of Fresno.