Man killed climbing out of maintenance hole on LA street

A man in a maintenance hole on a Los Angeles street was killed when he tried to raise the cover just as a pickup truck drove over it, police said.

Video of the strange July 10 incident in the Panorama City area was released Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department in an effort to identify the driver.

“As the vehicle drove over the manhole cover it was pushed down on top of the pedestrian who fell back down the manhole,” a police press release said.

The video showed that the maintenance hole cover was only slightly raised and the man could not be seen.

The cover flipped up behind the pickup, which continued on. It was described as a 2008-to-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim was identified as a man in his 20s whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police did not say what the man may have been doing in the maintenance hole.

“The public is reminded that manholes are used for city services to access various maintenance tunnels that are located underground,” police said. “Manhole covers should not be disturbed or moved due to their weight and could cause serious injury or death."