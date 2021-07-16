Skeletal remains found during search for missing woman in LA

Authorities found skeletal remains Friday during a search of a wetlands area in Los Angeles for a missing 32-year-old woman.

The coroner's office will determine if the remains are those of Kolby Story, who was last seen in December in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A good Samaritan turned over some of Story's belongings this week, prompting a search in the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The wetlands reserve is more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where Story was seen last year.