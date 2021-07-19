3 killed in California vineyard plane crash were family

Three people killed last week when a small airplane crashed and burned in a Napa County vineyard have been identified as members of the same family, authorities said Monday.

A pilot and two passengers were aboard when the plane went down Friday in the community of Angwin, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the pilot was 73-year-old Robert Nicholas of Murrieta, California. Also killed were Nicholas' daughter, Shauna Waite, and her husband, James Waite. They were both 37 years old and lived in Arlington, Virginia.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Beech V35B.