Missing hiker found dead at Point Reyes National Seashore

A hiker who went missing over the weekend at the Point Reyes National Seashore was found dead at the base of a cliff, authorities said.

Mitra Rasti, 58, of San Jose was reported missing by a family member on Sunday after she went for a hike near the seashore’s Bear Valley Visitor Center and didn’t come home, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was found shortly after 6 a.m. Monday at the base of a cliff near Arch Rock, the office said in a statement.

The cause and manner of Rasti’s death will be released after the National Park Service and the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division complete their investigation, it said.

An autopsy with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week, the sheriff’s office said.