Los Angeles skeletal remains identified as missing woman

Authorities have identified skeletal remains found in a Los Angeles wetlands preserve last week as a missing 32-year-old woman, police said Friday.

The coroner's office says the remains were those of Kolby Story, who was last seen in December in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Los Angeles Police Department would not say Friday if detectives believed there was any foul play involved in Story's death.

A good Samaritan found some of Story's belongings last week and turned them over to police. It prompted a search in the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek.

The wetlands reserve is more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where Story was seen last year.