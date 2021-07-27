California

Monsoonal rain comes to dry Southern California

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Monsoonal rain fell on parched Southern California on Monday.

The precipitation ranged from drizzle to heavy rain, and the National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for various areas as thunderstorms moved through.

The rainfall was a stark contrast to the ongoing weather trend in a region locked in drought.

“If you’ve been hearing the pitter patter of rain on your roof, you’re not dreaming!” the San Diego weather office tweeted.

  Comments  

Nation & World

Gunman in California shooting had domestic violence arrests

July 27, 2021 12:24 AM

California

4 killed, 4 injured in south central Minnesota crash

July 27, 2021 12:24 AM

Business & Real Estate

Western Democrats to push US mining industry changes

July 27, 2021 12:24 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service