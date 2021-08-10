Out of prison, then out of country. Poll asks Californians’ view on deporting undocumented

Most Californians want to end the so-called double punishment of undocumented people, who often are deported once completing a prison or jail sentence, a poll shows.

Currently, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is notified of the release dates of suspected foriegn-born inmates by the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Although the CDCR isn’t legally obligated to work with ICE, the agencies coordinate to transfer undocumented inmates to detention facilities, where they ultimately are criminalized and deported, according to the immigrant rights group ICE Out of California.

The poll, conducted by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego, and commissioned by Asian Americans Advancing Justice — Asian Law Caucus (ALC), shows about 67% of Californians support or strongly support the Voiding Inequality and Seeking Inclusion for Our Immigrant Neighbors (VISION) Act, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo.

The act, also known as AB 937, would stop CDCR-to-ICE transfers if the undocumented inmate’s charges are dropped or the individual is eligible for release or parole.

Tom Hampson, chair of the Immigration Commission for the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin, said he finds the results of the poll encouraging. “This sort of pipeline between being released from custody and being then taken directly into detention centers … is both unnecessarily cruel and unhelpful,” he said.

Hampson said the collaboration between the agencies continues to tear families apart. Between 2018 and 2019, 4,000 undocumented inmates were transferred from local jails or state prisons to ICE custody, costing an estimated $7 million, reports ICE Out of California.

“(They’re) front-line workers, they’re picking our food, they’re taking care of our local nursing homes, they are us,” Hampson said.

An estimated 61% of respondents agreed that once a convicted immigrant completes the jail or prison sentence, that person should be allowed to return to his or her California community and rebuild, according to the poll. Researchers surveyed a total of 1,004 people from June 24 to July 5, leaving a 3.1% margin of error.

Tom Wong, associate professor of political science and founding director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego, said the data clearly shows that Californians support the VISION Act. “Not only do they support the policy, the results also show that Californians strongly support the principles that undergird AB 937,” he said in a news release.

Angela Chan, ALC policy director and senior staff attorney, said some of the largest counties, including Los Angeles, already have chosen to end ICE transfers. “By passing and signing the VISION Act, California legislators and Gov. Newsom can deliver for all Californians and maintain our state’s leadership in addressing systemic inequities that drive mass incarceration and deportation,” she said in the news release.

