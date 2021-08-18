2 officers shot trying to arrest suspect in deputy shooting

Two police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday before killing a gunman suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff's deputy a day earlier, authorities said.

The San Bernardino SWAT officers identified the suspect and were trying to arrest him when the shooting took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. in neighboring Highland east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and were described as alert and able to talk. Other details of the confrontation weren't immediately released.

On Tuesday afternoon, a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was wounded as he chased a car. Police said the 27-year-old deputy was ambushed while trying to stop the car for reasons that weren’t immediately released.

Video showed the sheriff's patrol SUV speeding after a white car and turning a corner before several dozen shots were heard.

The driver of the other car stopped and got out of his car, took out a rifle and “laid in wait for the deputy," San Bernardino police Sgt. Equino Thomas said at a news conference.

The deputy, a four-year veteran of the department, had superficial facial injuries and shrapnel to his arm and remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday but was expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff's Department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was hit by gunfire or by debris from his patrol vehicle, which was riddled with bullets, had shattered windows and was partially burned.

After Tuesday's information, authorities found a rifle inside a white BMW that was believed to have been involved in the chase that was found at an apartment complex, and the weapon's caliber matched shell casings found at the shooting, Thomas said.