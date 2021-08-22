California

Driver suffers back, head wounds in shooting on Highway 99 in Turlock, CHP reports

A driver shot on northbound Highway 99 in Turlock early Sunday is expected to survive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, a 26-year-old resident of Turlock, was struck in the back, CHP Officer Tom Olsen said by phone Sunday morning. A second bullet grazed the man’s head, he said.

CHP and Turlock police officers responded to the report of the shooting on 99 just south of West Main Street about 12:10 a.m.

Olsen said a 2006 BMW SUV was located on the right shoulder of the highway. There was clear evidence a shooting had occurred, including rounds found in the vehicle.

The victim was alert and able to talk with officers and emergency medical personnel. Olsen said. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of wounds not considered life-threatening, the officer said.

Caltrans blocked the No. 3 lane during the investigation, which resulted in the recovery of several bullet casings.

The CHP currently has no information on the suspect or vehicle. Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the CHP nonemergency dispatch line at 209-356-2800.

