Authorities kill man, wound another in separate incidents

Authorities shot and killed a man armed with a gun Thursday in Northern California, two days after another man was shot and wounded after hitting a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy with a rock in a separate incident, authorities said.

A 911 call of a person with a gun sent California Highway Patrol and Arcata police officers to an unincorporated area of Humboldt County at around 11 a.m., authorities said.

They saw a man in his 30s, wearing a leather jacket and armed with a handgun. During a 15-minute confrontation, the officers tried “de-escalation techniques" but the man ignored commands to put down the gun, county Sheriff William F. Honsal said at a news conference.

The officers followed the man when he walked off and opened fire after he pulled the gun, which was in a holster, Honsal said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff said. His name wasn't immediately released.

Meanwhile, a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy wounded a 25-year-old man who attacked him Tuesday night after the man allegedly carjacked his grandmother, authorities said.

A 72-year-old woman called authorities to report that her grandson had assaulted and carjacked her, leaving her in the street, according to a Sheriff's Office statement. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a possible broken arm.

A few minutes later, authorities received reports that someone had crashed a car into a ditch outside a county home and attacked someone who went to check on the driver.

The man tried to enter a locked home, then picked up a large river rock and was walking down the street when a deputy spotted him and ordered him to stop.

During a confrontation, the man hit the deputy in the head with a rock, knocking him down, then began fighting with him until the deputy opened fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.