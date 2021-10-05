Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno elementary school to sign $123.9 billion education bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. California has announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. Newsom said Friday that the mandate won’t take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom is back in the Central Valley on Tuesday to visit a Fresno County school to meet with students and teachers and to sign a $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package.

The trip highlights the state’s “unprecedented investments to expand opportunities for every child,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor hinted at the package in the state’s budget plan back in May. Part of the money will go to incrementally provide free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds starting next year. The plan also invests $10 million to expand dual language immersion programs and has $1.9 billion to seed up to $1,500 in college savings accounts for low-income students, English learners and foster and homeless youth.