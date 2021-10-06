Two roads in Yosemite National Park will temporarily close due to coming storms

Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park will temporarily close Thursday due to coming storms.

Both roads will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, park officials announced on social media. Conditions will be evaluated over the weekend and the roads reopened “as soon as it’s safe.”

Tioga Road is Highway 120’s continuation through the park that stretches over the Sierra Nevada to the Eastern Sierra.

Glacier Point Road begins at Wawona Road (Highway 41 outside Yosemite). The Wawona Road, which leads from Wawona to Yosemite Valley, is not scheduled to close.

Visitors can check Yosemite road conditions by calling 209-372-0200 or visiting nps.gov/yose.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Storms moving into the region on Thursday could bring some rain to the central San Joaquin Valley and snow at higher Sierra elevations, along with the clearing of some smoke that’s drifted into the area from the nearby KNP Complex and Windy Fire.

Reservations are no longer needed to enter Yosemite as of Oct. 1.

On that Friday, Yosemite also unveiled a new exhibit to honor the historic contributions of Chinese in the park – part of a larger park effort to tell a more complete and accurate story of Yosemite’s early history.

Based on the current @NWSHanford forecast, we are planning to *temporarily* close Tioga Road (the continuation of Highway 120 through the park) on Thursday, October 7, at 5 pm. We will evaluate conditions over the weekend and open the road as soon as it's safe. pic.twitter.com/ywYHM4HIK7 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 6, 2021