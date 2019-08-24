Fires
Evacuations underway as fire explodes to 1,500 acres in Lassen County near Nevada border
Birds eye view of Long Valley Fire
A wildfire on sparse but dry federal lands in Lassen County swiftly grew in size in a matter of hours Saturday, growing to 1,500 acres as night fell along the California-Nevada border, officials said.
The Bureau of Land Management reported the Long Valley Fire, seven miles north of the Hallelujah Junction, had no containment as of 7 p.m. Around 8:45 p.m., officials from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said the fire had charred an estimated 1,500 acres.
The fire had been fueled by dry, high elevation brush and pushed by gusty winds.
At least one structure had been destroyed along with several outbuildings, authorities said.
Truckee crews reported 50 to 75 structures were threatened, and law enforcements agencies from both states had ordered evacuations as the dark stopped aerial firefighting efforts.
Red Rock Road has been closed northbound from Highway 395 to Frontier Road. The Rancho Haven community is currently under evacuation orders.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada said it had closed the evacuation center at Cold Springs Middle School, and instructed residents to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325. Those with large animals were encouraged to take them to the Livestock Events Center (1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno).
The Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency on the fire with assistance from Cal Fire.