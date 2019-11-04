Owl suffering from smoke inhalation rescued by firefighters working the Maria Fire

Ventura County firefighters rescued a feathery friend as they worked in the Maria Fire burn area on Saturday.

Firefighters were checking for burned-out trees that could fall and hurt people when they found a great horned owl “hopping around in the ashes,” the Ventura County Star reported.

The owl was disoriented, “suffering from smoke inhalation and a bad case of flat flies,” or, parasitic insects, according to a Facebook post from Camarillo Wildlife Rehabilitation, the organization that took in the owl.

“Thanks to these courageous men, he will make a full recovery and be released back to his territory as soon as it’s safe to do so,” the organization said.

The crew named the bird Ram in honor of their mascot and the Los Angeles Rams football team, the fire department said.

The Maria Fire erupted just south of Santa Paula in Ventura County on Thursday night. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 9,412 acres and was 80% contained.

Animal rescue! The @VCFD handcrew helped save this injured Great Horned Owl from the #MariaFire. The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is already on the mend. Check back to see our video with an update. pic.twitter.com/E9lkKA50EP — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 3, 2019