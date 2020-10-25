Creek Fire updates, Oct. 25: ‘Extreme fire activity is possible,’ winds prompt warning

Critical fire weather conditions are expected in the Creek Fire region and beyond Sunday evening through Tuesday evening due to strong easterly winds and low humidity, prompting a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday and covers the central and southern Sierra Nevada and foothills.

“Extreme fire activity is possible,” Creek Fire officials said, “and if there is a new start or the fire escapes containment lines you can expect rapid rates of spread.”

NWS officials said outdoor burning is not recommended. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, with northeast to east winds from 20 to 30 mph. Humidity is expected at 5% to 10%.

Creek Fire officials said these gusty northeast winds trail a mostly dry cold front with a low chance of light showers or snow at high elevations Sunday night.

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Winds decrease Tuesday with a warming and drying trend expected by mid-week as high pressure builds back over the region,” fire officials said.

Red Flag Warning now in effect for the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains as well as Kern County foothills, mountains, and desert areas from Sunday evening until Tuesday evening. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that was in place. More info here: https://t.co/2m2ztrJy43 pic.twitter.com/uUkFto5KN3 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) October 24, 2020

Creek Fire firefighters prepare for strong winds

Creek Fire officials said firefighters Sunday will focus on “improving and strengthening any lines potentially threatened by the upcoming wind event.”

The historic wildfire – the largest single fire incident in California history – had burned 365,714 acres and was 61% contained as of Sunday morning. The cause remains under investigation.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Fire officials said the wildfire continues to burn in the Ansel Adams Wilderness with large amounts of smoke.

“The Creek Fire currently does not pose a threat to Mammoth Lakes and the upcoming wind event will push any uncontained fire away from Mammoth,” fire officials said, adding that portions of the fire between Pincushion Mountain and Vermilion have almost burned together.

“There has been continued eastward movement along the north shore of Lake Thomas Edison,” officials continued, “but this is also hemmed in by rock outcrops. The far northern area of the fire has moved into areas of granite outcrops and there has been little or no spread for over a week.”

The southern end of the fire was unstaffed from the San Joaquin River to Shaver Lake, officials said. Crews are also continuing to work on structure protection around the Vermilion Valley Resort area.