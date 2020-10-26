Creek Fire Oct. 26 update: Strong winds keep red flag warning, power outages in effect

Due to strong wind conditions, a red flag warning has been issued in the central and southern Sierra Nevada foothills until Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

Those conditions could result in a rapid fire spread. Strong easterly winds and low humidity forced officials to issue the warning Sunday, lasting until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are caused by a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures that can contribute to “extreme fire behavior.”

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, with northeast to east winds from 20 to 30 mph. Wind speeds on ridges and peaks will be between 30 and 40 mph. Humidity is expected at 5% to 10%.

Due to weather conditions, PG&E will shut off power for 361,000 customers in parts of 36 counties and 17 tribal communities. In the central San Joaquin Valley, power outages will affect Madera, Fresno, Mariposa, and Kern counties. The tribal communities of Big Sandy Rancheria and Cold Spring Rancheria of Mono Indians could also be affected.

PG&E said power would begin to be turned off at 10 a.m. Sunday, starting with customers in the northern Sierra, and would continue into late Monday evening.

The Creek Fire, which has torched 369,362 acres, remained 63% contained as of Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Helicopters were used to contain the fire Sunday, due to a decrease in smoke and clearer air. The fire has remained the most active above the 7,000 feet elevation, primarily in the Thomas Edison Reservoir area, where it continues to push east along the north shore.

Firefighter crews Monday will be scouting line locations to keep the fire burning around the lake and prevent it from moving south. Several roads were blocked by trees blown over by the wind overnight. Firefighters on Monday will clear the debris and clear up the roads. Due to steep, hazardous terrain on the north and northeastern sides of the fire, firefighters will use suppression tactics such as natural barriers to stop the spread.

On the northwestern edge of the fire, firefighters Monday will continue to strengthen the fireline by mopping up, clearing debris and removing hazard trees. On the western side, firefighters will continue to patrol, mop up and backhaul any unneeded equipment. The southern portion of the fire is unstaffed from the San Joaquin River to Shaver Lake. On the eastern side, crews will work on strengthening control lines and mopping up. Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures around the Vermillion Resort area.

Creek fire officials on Saturday said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin working in the coming week in Fresno County to clean up destruction related to the fire.

California is expected to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to help recover from the state’s worst fire season in history. The fire has destroyed more than 850 structures and damaged about 72. The Environmental Protection Agency will also be scouting the area for hazardous waste such as oil, pesticides and paint.

Dust, smoke to continue through Monday

Local air pollution officials have issued a health warning due to gusty winds that are blowing dust and worsening air quality conditions.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the warning Sunday that will remain in effect until Monday for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, and Fresno counties.

Residents can use the district’s real time air quality tracker at any Valley location by visiting myRAAN.com. Valley residents can also check the district’s wildfire website for information about current and recently past wildfires affecting the region.

The air district said smoke from California wildfires, including the Creek Fire and SQF Complex in Tulare County, will continue until the fires are extinguished.