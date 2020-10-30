Creek Fire Oct. 30 update: Full containment weeks away; increased smoke expected

While full containment of the Creek Fire had been expected by Halloween, officials are now saying that won’t happen for several more weeks.

As of Friday morning, California’s largest single-fire incident has burned 379,571 acres and is 70% contained and crews are not expecting full containment until Nov. 15, though reporting on percentages will likely remain stagnant because crews are using indirect strategies like natural barriers to contain the wildfire’s growth.

Firefighters in the west and northwest areas of the fire continue with patrols and mop-up efforts and the removal of hazard trees where needed, while the far northern area of the fire has moved into areas of granite outcrops, where it will continue to burn any available fuels.

There is no threat to Devils Postpile or Mammoth Lakes.

The southern end of the fire is now unstaffed from the San Joaquin River to Shaver Lake.

Heavy suppression repair is ongoing across the entire fire area.

Debris removal planned for SQF Complex fire

Officials are beginning phase one of the cleanup process for residences damaged or destroyed by the nearby SQF Complex Fire.

Thar fire has been burning in and near the Sequoia National Forest since August and destroyed 170,071 acres. It is 75% contained.

Work was to begin Tuesday and is expected to last three to four weeks. Crews will remove electronic and household waster products at no cost to the property owners.

Smoke expected to increase in areas near fire

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Friday evening, as a high pressure system builds across the region, bringing warmer temperatures and critically low humidity. Increased smoke will be seen in areas southwest of the fire — North Fork and Prather — and the fire’s perimeter — Huntington Lake and Shaver Lake.

An air quality alert remains in place for the San Joaquin Valley, though the forecast itself has remained the same for much of the week. The air quality is expected to be at moderate levels across the region, except in Kings County, where it is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Fresno’s Air Quality Index remains at a moderate level. As of 7 a.m., it ranged from 80-101, depending on location. The PM2.5 concentration was within level two. Sensitive individuals should consider reducing prolonged and/or vigorous outdoor activities.