Creek Fire update: Firefighters brace for dangerous winds, heavy snowfall just hours away

Strong gusts of southwest winds are expected to fuel flames on the northeast portion of the Creek Fire, officials reported Friday morning.

Fire managers are worried about the winds, which could reach 50 miles per hour, because not only will they intensify flames, but could knock down trees and wires, according to Alaska Incident Management Team PIO Tim Mowry.

That poses a threat to the safety of firefighters and hundreds of contractors and state officials cleaning up the hazards the fire has left in its wake.

The wind is only expected to last a few hours, and snow will follow, which would significantly mellow the fire. Between 12 and 15 inches of snow might fall at elevations above 7,000 feet, and between 6 and 12 inches at elevations of 5,000 to 7,000 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service report.

“We’re waiting to see what Mother Nature is going to throw at us,” Mowry said. “It’s really a double-edged sword.”

Few firefighters are positioned in the active portion of the fire on the northeast corner east of Pond Lily Lake and the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River because the fire is encircled by rugged terrain.

Instead, crews have been sent to monitor Mammoth Lakes, although projections don’t show the fire will reach that far. Authorities also moved heavy trucks and equipment out of the high elevation areas in preparation for the winter storm.

The Creek Fire reached 379,716 acres on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Overnight, the fire remained “moderately active,” but increased humidity helped tamp down fire behavior.

Firefighters brace for hazardous conditions on SQF Complex

The SQF Complex Fire stood at 170,922 acres and 80% containment on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The combined Castle and Shotgun Fires were caused by lightning.

Fire managers expect significant changes today and over the weekend in the north part of the fire, where gusty winds and light snow might also create hazardous conditions, according to the daily report.

So they are moving most crews to the south part of the fire to help suppression repair. That’s where crews pull foliage back onto the firelines they built to help the forest begin returning to normalcy.

Firefighters are also patrolling Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, Belknap, Alpine Village, and Redwood Areas for smoke and interior heat.

Officials warn drivers along higher elevations to be prepared for slick and icy roads, snowy conditions, and gusty winds.

Snow and rain on the horizon

The National Weather Service on Friday released a winter storm warning effective from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

They predicted the cold front would sweep through the central San Joaquin Valley on Friday, carrying gusty winds and cooler air. While dry weather is expected to return next week, the cooler temperatures are here to stay.

“High temperatures this afternoon should be around fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday,” the report says.

The air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern and Kings, as well as in Sequoia National Park and Forest. Woodstove burning and fireplaces restrictions are in place in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, and Tulare Counties.