Willow Fire on California’s coast reaches 32% containment, not expected to grow amid heat wave

The Willow Fire has burned more than 2,800 acres in Los Padres National Forest.

Hot, dry air will sweep across the Willow Fire burning near Big Sur this weekend, but officials do not anticipate the blaze growing in size, according to a news release.

The wildfire reached 32% containment Saturday morning, a multi-agency incident command team said, up from 26% containment Friday.

According to the release, cooler temperatures reduced the Willow Fire’s heat, assisting firefighters as they attacked the blaze.

Firefighters “extinguish[ed] individual hot spots and remain prepared to assist in initial attack on any new fire,” officials said.

Contingency fire lines are also “in the process of being stabilized conducting suppression repair,” officials said in the news release.

According to the officials, firefighting resources that are no longer needed to combat the blaze have been returned to their home units or reassigned to other fires.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It has burned 2,877 acres since June 17, according to the release.