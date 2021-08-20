Fires

Fresno County fire crews fight Sierra wildfire near Dinkey Creek

A fire in the Sierra National Forest has gotten to about 5 acres as it burns near Dinkey Creek, according to fire officials for Fresno and Kings counties.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection first reported the flames near Ross Crossing Road at about noon Friday, saying they were spreading slowly.

Air tankers have dropped fire retardant around the borders of the blaze, slowing the fire’s spread, officials said. Firefighters on the ground are making way for crews to get access and strengthen containment.

Along with the air tanker, a helicopter, a bulldozer, seven fire engines, four crews and a battalion chief are working to contain it.

Firefighters are already busy with flames around the state.

Among the fires still actively burning is the Dixie Fire, which has scorched more than 600,000 acres as it spreads over Butte, Plumas, Tehama, and Lassen counties, according to Cal Fire.

Those flames are about 200 miles from Fresno. Fires have been behind the poor air quality in Fresno in recent days.

