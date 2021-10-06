New KNP Complex Fire evacuation orders in Three Rivers area to Sequoia National Park

More residents in the path of the raging Kings Complex Fire were order to evacuate Wednesday morning by the Tulare County Sheriff.

The wildfire evacuation area now includes Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park boundary, including associated structures along both sides of Highway 198 to the park gate.

That includes Oak Grove Bridge down to Highway 198, including Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, Oak Grove Drive, but not including Dinely Drive.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive, including South Fork Drive up to Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including North Fork Drive, and all side roads along Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive.

The Tulare County Sheriff Wednesday issued new evacuation orders for the Kings Complex Fire. Special to The Bee

