‘Bachelorette’ suitor says anxiety caused him to crash car after positive COVID test

Peter Giannikopoulos
Peter Giannikopoulos ABC

One of Tayshia Adams’s suitors on the current season of “The Bachelorette” said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter Giannikopoulos wrote in an Instagram post his day went from bad to worse Monday when learning of his diagnosis.

He said he was involved in a car crash as he drove home from a clinic, which he said was a result of his anxiety.

“I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole,” he wrote in the Instagram post Tuesday. “The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”

Giannikopoulos suffered a “small gash” on his nose, which he revealed in an Instagram photo.

The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and have begun two week quarantine. I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened. I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable. As if the positive news wasn’t bad enough, while driving home from the clinic my anxiety started to get the best of me. As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building. All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me. Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist. It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel. In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity. Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together Love, PG

He also detailed his COVID-19 symptoms and said he has begun a two-week quarantine.

“I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work,” he said. “This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable.”

He later added, “I am going to fight this and win.”

Giannikopoulos, a 32-year-old Massachusetts real estate agent, was introduced on the show last week as a suitor for new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, according to USA Today. She became the new Bachelorette when Clare Crawley got engaged to one of the contestants two weeks into filming, according to ET Online.

Filming for the current season of the ABC show was completed earlier this year, according to People.

