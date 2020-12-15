Live Now: Q&A on COVID-19 and vaccines with The Modesto Bee’s Dr. ChrisAnna Mink

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses are on the way to Stanislaus County.

The vaccine is considered one of the most critical tools we can use to battle COVID-19.

But who will get the shots first? Is the vaccine safe? Do you still have to wear a mask and socially distance if you get immunized? When will life get back to normal?

Join Modesto Bee editor Brian Clark and health reporter Dr. ChrisAnna Mink at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, for a live Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Panelists

—

What: Live Q&A on COVID-19 and vaccines with The Modesto Bee’s Dr. ChrisAnna Mink

When: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Where: This free event will livestream on modbee.com’s homepage.

—

Get daily updates on COVID-19. Sign up for The Modesto Bee’s Coronavirus Newsletter.

ChrisAnna Mink is a pediatrician and health reporter for The Modesto Bee. She covers children’s health in Stanislaus County and the Central Valley.

Brian Clark is the Editor of The Modesto Bee. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018.