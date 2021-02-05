You may be fined up to $1,500 if you refuse to wear a mask while traveling, TSA says

Travelers wearing protective face masks check-in their bags at the Miami International Airport on Monday, December 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday it will recommend fining travelers anywhere between $250 and $1,500 for failing to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring people to wear face masks while traveling via plane, bus and train, as well as in airports and rail stations.

The mask requirement went into effect Tuesday and will remain active until May 11.

The minimum fine of $250 applies to first offenders, while the maximum fine of $1,500 applies to repeat offenders, the administration said in a Jan. 31 statement updated Friday.

However, the TSA may consider more expensive fines depending on the manner of the offense.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges,” the administration said. “TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask.”

