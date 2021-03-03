COVID vaccine updates: California clears J&J for use as state nears 10 million shots given

Less than three months into the rollout, California is approaching 10 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, with supply increasing each week and a third vaccine now arriving.

The California Department of Public Health on its online vaccine data tracker reported Wednesday providers have administered 9,458,722 doses, an increase of 144,923 over Tuesday’s total. The total had increased by an average of more than 200,000 a day over the preceding seven days.

The numbers from CDPH don’t distinguish between first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that over 6.5 million Californians have received at least one dose, and about 2.9 million have had both doses.

That means about 21% of the state’s adult population are at least partially vaccinated and 10% of adults are fully vaccinated.

According to CDC data updated Tuesday, more than 12.5 million doses have shipped to California to date.

The CDC on Tuesday posted states’ allocations for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses to be delivered next week. California will get about 1.45 million shots from those two drugmakers — 860,000 first doses and about 594,000 second doses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Wednesday news conference in Long Beach that the state will get 21,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine this week and about 320,000 next week.

California on Wednesday officially gave the green light for J&J rollout, after the “Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup” — the joint panel of scientists independently reviewing vaccine candidates on behalf of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — confirmed the vaccine is safe and effective.

CDPH in a statement last week said providers were on track to have the capacity to administer 3 million doses a week starting this week, provided there is that many supplied.

President Joe Biden, though, on Tuesday promised that the U.S. would have enough vaccine supply for its entire adult population before the end of May, a timeline two months ahead of estimates he’d previously given, of late July.

The new projection came as the White House announced a partnership that would have Merck, one of Johnson & Johnson’s largest competitors, help in the production of J&J’s vaccine.

How many doses have been given across Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Monday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence. A Wednesday data update reflecting county-level data from Tuesday has been delayed by a technical issue.

▪ Sacramento: 312,009 (19,899 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 45,514 (23,570 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 116,291 (29,041 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 56,793 (25,398 doses per 100,000)

Local officials have cautioned these may represent undercounts of the true number of shots that have been administered, due to data reporting delays and other issues.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California, including some in Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties, as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership.

Sacramento

▪ Phase: Partial 1B (adults 65 and older; essential workers in some sectors)

▪ Received directly: Not reported.

▪ Administered: 270,824 to Sacramento County residents through last Friday. Of those, 189,190 were first doses and 81,634 were second doses.

Sacramento County offers drive-thru vaccine clinics at McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove, Sacramento City Unified School District’s Serna Center, Del Campo High School and 11 partnering Safeway pharmacies.

All require appointments in advance. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net. Residents can sign up online for all except the Natomas High clinic; for that, residents must call 916-561-5253 on Mondays between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to make an appointment, according to the county.

The McClellan Park and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

Sacramento County also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program.

On Monday, SacRT began offering free rides for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

El Dorado

▪ Phase: 1B “with an emphasis on residents 75 and older”

▪ Received: 38,390 total doses.

▪ Administered: 45,514 doses as of Tuesday, according to the county website. Remaining doses “are earmarked for already-scheduled clinics and appointments,” the county says. This total exceeds the “received” inventory because it includes retail pharmacies included in the federal parternship, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass.

The county this week announced new clinics for El Dorado residents ages 65 and older in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville. Those interested must sign up for an appointment in advance using CalVax, the state’s online vaccine registration website.

One set for this Thursday quickly had all its appointment slots filled up; as of late Wednesday morning, another Red Hawk clinic scheduled for March 11 had more than a dozen afternoon slots still available.

Two other first-dose clinics were planned for that age group: one Wednesday in Placerville and one Thursday in South Lake Tahoe. The county also announced second-dose appointment dates from next week through March 22 for those who received their first dose at the South Lake Tahoe public health office in February.

Walgreens in Cameron Park is also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received: Not updated since late January.

▪ Administered: Not updated since late January.

Placer offers most of its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. Appointments are required in advance, and all announced for this week are fully booked.

The Grounds clinic is open for Placer County residents ages 65 and older as well as those in Phase 1A and 1B who are employed in Placer County.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. Appointments have also been made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

More information on county-run clinics and Safeway partners in Placer is available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Yolo

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received: At least 15,800 total doses, last updated Feb. 11.

▪ Administered: 11,837 first doses and 7,455 second doses through last Thursday. Clinics from this past weekend will grow both totals, county spokeswoman Jenny Tan said in a video briefing Monday.

Yolo has private clinics planned this week for teachers, child care workers, law enforcement and food and agriculture workers, with public clinics set for this coming weekend, according to the county website.

The county says one private clinic, for food workers and seniors, on Friday may open up to the public depending on availability, and asks interested residents to check the county website frequently for possible updates.

A public clinic for Phase 1A and Phase 1B residents on Saturday and another on Sunday for child care workers are each fully booked.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state.

Sutter Health has paused first-dose appointments and may need to cancel as many as 90,000 upcoming second-dose appointments across the Northern California health system, citing “extremely limited supply.”

The provider opened appointments to its patients ages 65 and older for about a week in early February before supply issues forced new appointments to be suspended.

Kaiser Permanente is now vaccinating patients 65 and older after earlier lack of supply had kept appointments limited to those 75 and older for the first several weeks of the rollout.

In an update this week, Kaiser Permanente said it has administered about 520,000 of the 602,000 doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has more than 230,000 future appointments scheduled.

UC Davis Health last week began vaccinating “patients who work in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture” in line with the state’s Phase 1B guidelines.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group says it has vaccinated at least 9,375 patients to date and projects it can vaccinate 18,300 more by March 14, supply pending.

“We are working on a plan for outreach to our patients with medical conditions qualifying them for vaccine in mid-March,” the provider says on its website.