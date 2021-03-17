Trump encourages Americans to get COVID shot. ‘It’s a safe vaccine’

Former President Donald Trump, who got the COVID-19 vaccine in January, said during a “Fox News Primetime” interview that his supporters should get vaccinated. AFP/ Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday encouraged his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would recommend it,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News. “And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also.

“But it is a great vaccine,” he continued. “It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in January before they left the White House, The New York Times reported.

Trump first recommended his supporters get the vaccine during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida in February, telling the crowd “everybody go get your shot.”