Coronavirus ‘Quite the pivot this morning,’ says doctor after J&J vaccine switch at Sacramento clinic April 13, 2021 04:16 PM

Urgent Care Dr. Rusty Oshita talks about the last-minute switch to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a Burbank High School clinic in south Sacramento on Tuesday April 13, 2021, after U.S. health officials paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.