Vaccine updates: 40% of California has at least 1 dose; J&J pause may last another week

California will likely have to continue its COVID-19 vaccination campaign for at least several more days without the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson at its disposal, as federal regulators are expected to keep that vaccine on pause through late next week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended providers pause giving the J&J shots following six reported cases of a rare but severe clotting condition in recipients.

California followed the recommendation and directed providers to pause administering those doses the same day.

A CDC advisory committee plans to meet April 23 for an “emergency meeting” to discuss the J&J vaccine, delaying its redeployment at least a week. The committee met this Wednesday but decided not to make a recommendation until the issue was investigated further.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that the pause is not expected to substantially impact California’s vaccination timeline, citing the fact that J&J made up only 4% of this week’s federal allocations. J&J’s proportion was low in large part because of a recent U.S. manufacturing issue that was constraining supply nationwide.

Newsom also said the state is still on track to fully reopen its economy on its target date of June 15.

California on Thursday opened vaccine eligibility to all ages 16 and older. Sacramento County health officials said the expansion would release “pent-up demand” for doses among the general population, and that it may take a few weeks for everyone who wants a vaccine to be able to schedule one.

The CDC reported this week that a little more than 2 million total doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines have been allotted to California for next week, up from about 1.9 million this week. Sacramento County’s allocation for next week is 22,000 doses — up from roughly 20,000 this week, but fewer than the 30,000-plus delivered last week that included 12,000 from J&J.

Providers in the state have administered at least 24,672,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the California Department of Public Health said in a Friday update, having injected 80% of the nearly 31 million shipped to the state.

More than 9.77 million in California are now fully vaccinated, and another 6.4 million are partially vaccinated. That represents another milestone: at over 16 million, more than 40% of Californians are now at least partially vaccinated. The rate is now 52% for Californians 18 and older.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Thursday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 867,808 (55,346 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 111,988 (57,995 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 259,786 (64,876 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 148,977 (66,623 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s total population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to CDPH data.

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans and their families at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

As of this week, all of the above except Martinez and Yreka are offering walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary. Starting next week, the Martinez VA clinic will expand to walk-ins.

Clinic days and times vary by location. More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership. Sam’s Club and Walmart stores also recently began offering vaccines in some parts of California. More details are available via those companies’ websites.

Sacramento

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at Cal Expo, McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

Cal Expo, which had used J&J, is now scheduling clinics using Pfizer.

Other first-dose clinics run through community partners have been announced at Bayside Church in midtown and Orange Grove School. Both will give Pfizer first doses.

Most clinics continue to require appointments in advance, but walk-in clinics are becoming more frequent as supply increases. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The Cal Expo, McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

With eligibility expanding, Sacramento County reminds that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for minors ages 16 and 17.

El Dorado

El Dorado runs clinics at its public health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

The county’s South Lake Tahoe clinic will give shots every Monday, Thursday and Friday now through the end of April, with the exception of next Monday, April 19. Appointments are available through CalVax, at calvax.org.

The county also offers a clinic at the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. It will run each Thursday through at least April 29. The clinic on Tuesday announced more first-dose slots added to this Thursday’s clinic and more second-dose shots added for next week.

The Red Hawk and Placerville public health office clinics gives Pfizer shots. The South Lake Tahoe clinic uses Moderna.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership. Walmart in Placerville was offering J&J doses prior to the pause.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

Placer County offers its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. Pfizer first-dose clinics announced for this week are full.

Appointment links for qualifying residents are posted as they become available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments can also be made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

Yolo County held first-dose clinics this week in Woodland, West Sacramento and Davis and plans private first-dose clinics this weekend in Esparto and Madison.

Times and locations for public clinics next week have not yet been announced. Yolo’s clinics are usually backloaded to the later half of each week.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org. Yolo says it is seeking volunteers to help at its clinics.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state. All in the Sacramento area confirm they are offering vaccine appointments to all ages 16 and older.

UC Davis Health is using the state’s My Turn website as well as its MyUCDavisHealth app to schedule vaccination appointments for UC Health patients and non-patients.

UC Davis in an update to its website Tuesday confirmed it has paused giving J&J doses, which had made up about 10% of its vaccinations, and said it does “not expect this will impact our ability to vaccinate thousands of people each day.”

Sutter Health also confirms on its patient website that it has paused appointments for the J&J vaccine. The hospital network is opening first-dose appointments for Pfizer and Moderna “as supply allows.”

Sutter on its patient website says it has administered more than 575,000 doses to date.

Kaiser Permanente is vaccinating patients in eligible groups, regardless of Kaiser membership.

Kaiser Permanente said in a Tuesday update it has administered about 1.56 million of the 1.66 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has about 370,000 future appointments scheduled.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group has begun using My Turn to schedule appointments, and is working with the state and other partners to offer vaccines to eligible Californians.