Sacramento County passes 50% fully vaccinated for COVID. See where it stands in region

More than half of Sacramento County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state health data updated Wednesday.

The county has recorded 779,376 residents at least two weeks beyond their final dose of vaccine. The California Department of Public Health uses a population estimate of 1,558,537 for the county. Close to 885,000 have had at least one dose.

Sacramento’s rates for full (50.01%) and at least partial (56.8%) vaccination continue to trail California’s averages, which are now 54.8% and 63.3%, respectively.

The pace of new vaccine first doses administered to county residents began to increase around mid-July, when concerns started to mount around the highly contagious delta variant.

Sacramento County on July 30 re-introduced a mask mandate in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. Health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye cited Sacramento’s “drastically” rising case rate and relatively low vaccine coverage in issuing that order.

Sacramento is the third within the four-county region to surpass 50% fully vaccinated. El Dorado County is close behind, reported Wednesday at 49.9%. Placer County is at 52.1% and Yolo County at 53.7%.

Vaccines have not yet been cleared for use in children under age 12. About 61% of Sacramento County residents above that age are fully vaccinated, and 69% have had at least one dose.

The vaccines launched late last year, were made widely available to Californians 16 and older in mid-April and received authorization for use in ages 12 to 15 in May.