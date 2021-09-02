COVID fatalities climb in Sacramento County, as delta deaths trend toward younger adults

More Sacramento County residents died of COVID-19 in August than in the previous three months combined, and health officials say the virus fatalities are trending among younger adults during the delta variant surge than in previous waves.

The county’s online data dashboard showed 125 coronavirus deaths last month, compared to 33 in May, 28 in June and 53 in July. Last month’s total that will continue to grow as more deaths are confirmed from late in the month, but August is already the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic since February, when 159 died.

The county is currently averaging about five new deaths reported per day, health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said on a call with reporters Thursday.

The median age of COVID-19 deaths over the past 30 days was 64, compared to 76 for the entire pandemic, county epidemiology program manager Jamie White said.

White said more than half of deaths in the past month have been people younger than 65, who had made up less than one-quarter of deaths up to that point.

“We’re still not seeing pediatric deaths, but we are seeing much younger deaths than we have previously,” White said on Thursday’s call.

The county has not confirmed any COVID-19 deaths younger than 18 years old. But it has seen more pediatric hospitalizations, including 13 children in hospital beds with the virus as of a Wednesday update.

The decrease in the median age for fatalities is likely due to older populations’ high vaccination rates. About 74% of county residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 80% have had at least one dose, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Black residents have also made up a significant portion of the recent deaths — they represent about 12% of the county’s deaths for the entire pandemic, but 24% of fatalities in just the past 30 days, White said.

Kasirye said there are likely “multiple factors” for African-American residents being disproportionately affected — lagging vaccination rates being a major contributor.

“We know that with the African American community, we’re still lagging behind with vaccination rates,” the health officer said Thursday. “They’re still in the 40s.”

About 60% of all Sacramento County residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to state health data updated Thursday; just 44% of Black residents in the county have received at least one shot. County health officials said efforts are underway to hold more clinics and work on more focused messaging.

Kaiser Permanente this week acknowledged a data processing error that created a backlog of cases at the health provider’s Northern California labs. That impacted case counts for several counties in the capital region including Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer.

Kasirye said — before and after the Kaiser backlog was filled — that the latest case trends suggest a plateau. However, the county’s online data dashboard shows some early signs of decline: The seven-day average for cases has dropped to 37 per 100,000 residents from 46 per 100,000 over the past 16 days, a 20% decrease. The test positivity rate has dropped a similar amount, to 8.1% from 9.8%, in 10 days.

Sacramento hospitals still at or near capacity

Kasirye, who one week earlier said hospitals in the region were “at capacity” due to the surge of COVID-19 patients, said Thursday that there continue to be concerns about capacity.

Sacramento County hospitals had 449 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest count since mid-January, state health updated Thursday data show. The county’s all-time peak was 518 last December.

Ninety-eight are in intensive care units. That’s down from 114 one week ago, but some of the reduction is from patients dying in hospitals.

“(Hospital) administration remains concerned, not just about COVID patients but other patients who are critically ill,” she said. “Every minute counts, to get them the appropriate level of care.”

However, Kasirye said hospitals in Sacramento County have not yet had to transfer patients to hospitals in other counties.

Neighboring Placer County in August broke records for both COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients, and is still seeing those virus patient counts remain at that high level, state and local data show.

Many new cases as schools return

Kasirye said children make up about 20% of recently reported cases, compared to about 15% for the entire pandemic.

“Most of them are mild and do not require hospitalizations, but still we are seeing an increase,” the health officer said.

Nick Mori, who is on the county health office’s schools team that monitors infections on K-12 campuses, said that the team focuses on looking for spread within campus communities.

“Thus far, for the most part, many of the cases seen in schools … are children who are acquiring COVID-19 either at home or outside the school setting,” Mori said.

That’s a promising sign that mitigation measures, such as the state’s mask mandate at schools, may be working, Mori said.

Still, it remains relatively early in the academic year. Sacramento City Unified School District campuses began in-person instruction Thursday, hours before county’s update.