Lions and endangered tigers sick with coughs test positive for COVID at National Zoo

Nine big cats with coughs have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Keepers noticed last weekend that several lions and tigers didn’t have their normal appetites and were coughing, sneezing and acting lethargic, according to a news release from the zoo.

They collected fecal samples from all of the great cats, and all six of the zoo’s African lions, both of its Amur tigers and its one Sumatran tiger tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus. The zoo said Friday that “final results” should be available in a few days.

In the meantime, the sick lions and tigers are being given anti-inflammatory medicine and anti-nausea medicine to “address discomfort and decreased appetite,” the zoo said. They’re also being given antibiotics for “presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia.”

“They remain under close observation and, because their condition does not require they remain inside, staff will manage the cats’ access to their outdoor habitats,” the zoo said.

The lions in the zoo’s care are classified as “vulnerable” while the tigers are “critically endangered.” The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimates that there are only 3,500 tigers left in the wild around the globe.

The zoo said it doesn’t know how the animals contracted the virus.

It says it “conducted a thorough investigation” of staff members who work closely with the lions and tigers but that it found no evidence that points to a “source of the infection.”

“While it is possible the infection was transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier, it has been standard practice for all animal care staff and essential staff to mask indoors in all public and non-public areas,” the zoo said. “The health and vaccination status of employees is confidential medical information.”

The zoo said there is no risk to the public because of the large distance between animals and visitors, adding that no other animals are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of Smithsonian staff, animals and visitors is our number one priority,” the zoo said. “The Zoo’s existing COVID-19 protocols restrict behind-the-scenes access in all animal areas and require use of personal protective equipment, hygiene, cleaning, employee self-screening and health management. The Zoo’s COVID safety and response protocols are in place and being strictly followed.”