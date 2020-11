Equity Lab ‘I love this house.’ 91-year-old among many threatened with eviction in West Sacramento November 14, 2020 07:00 AM

Rhoda Davison, 91, speaks Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, about the threat of eviction — and she's not alone — at Westwind Estates mobile home park in West Sacramento. She was been warned about a wheelchair lift installed over 15 years ago.