Equity Lab: How we’re celebrating Black History Month

A car with a Congregation Beth Shalom sign participates in the #ReclaimMLK Day car caravan in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Happy Black History Month!

The Equity Lab is observing Black History Month this year with its own monthlong celebration:

• We’re sharing facts and honoring important figures in Black history each day on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. (Follow us and share!)

• Equity Lab reporter Marcus Smith is busy covering Sacramento’s Black communities. Follow him on Twitter @sirmarcussmith.

• And go to sacbee.com/equity-lab for a calendar of virtual events.

3 things you need to know this week

California’s new COVID vaccine plan leaves behind vulnerable homeless residents and inmates.



In a major change to California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, two high-risk groups — incarcerated individuals and homeless residents living in congregate shelters — have been dropped from prioritization plans.



[Read story here]

We knew a major storm was coming. Why did we leave the homeless to suffer in the cold?



Homeless communities across Sacramento were ravaged last Tuesday night, and Sacramento leaders left them out in the elements even though virtually everyone knew one of the worst storms in years was bearing down on our region.



[Read Marcos Bretón’s opinion piece here.]

Sacramento County is taking ‘vaccine interest’ registrations for people age 65 and older.



Sacramento County is now taking COVID-19 vaccine requests for people age 65 and older, front-line workers in education, emergency response and food and agriculture.



[Read more about how to sign up here.]

Black History Month events

We’re pulling together a list of Sacramento-area events, mostly virtual, for the month.





Coming up on Friday, Feb. 5:

COVID-19 Vaccines: Fact vs. Fiction: Africa House Sacramento is hosting a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday regarding information on coronavirus vaccinations and to present facts to directly target misleading information circulating in Black communities. For more information and details, send an email to africahousesacramento@gmail.com.

Find the full calendar here.

