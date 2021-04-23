Watch Views and Voices: ‘How I Work With Domestic Violence Survivors.’ Live Q&A on Instagram

Support the community-funded Sacramento Bee Equity Lab. Find out how to donate.

Join The Equity Lab for an important discussion, “How I Work with Domestic Violence Survivors” live on The Equity Lab’s Instagram page on Tuesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Orizo Hajiguran, The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab engagement reporter, will talk live with Nilda Valmores, the Executive Director of My Sister’s House.

My Sister’s House is the Central Valley’s only shelter for abused Asian/Pacific Islander women.

Nilda will discuss the journey that led her to her position today, what it’s like to work with domestic violence survivors and what resources are available for those in need.

You can sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Panelists

What: Views and Voices: ‘How I Work With Domestic Violence Survivors’

When: 5:30 p.m. April 27

Where: Catch this livestream event at The Equity Lab's Instagram page.

Nilda Valmores has been the Executive Director of My Sister’s House, the Central Valley’s only shelter for abused Asian/Pacific Islander women and children since September 2004.

Orizo Hajiguran is The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab engagement reporter.