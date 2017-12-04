Gordon Ramsay makes over 19-year-old downtown Sacramento BBQ joint

One downtown Sacramento joint got a makeover last weekend, thanks to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

In a new reality television show on Fox, “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back,” Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, 601 15th St., undergoes an overhaul of its look, food and service, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

In the series, Ramsay will attempt to get restaurants back on track – within 24 hours, Deadline reports.

“Watching him try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts the pressure on – and doing this as the clock ticks challenges him like never before,” Rob Wade, Fox’s president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, told Deadline.

Ramsay brings along a semi truck, “Hell on Wheels,” that converts into a mobile kitchen to revamp the menu and train the staff, according to Deadline.

Redditors in the area of Sandra Dee’s were talking about the filming since it meant fewer parking spots in the neighborhood:

Trailers and snack-laden tables filled 15th Street alleyways and driveways on Friday as contract employees flooded the area immediately surrounding the restaurant. A worker confirmed a celebrity chef was inside the restaurant but declined to say who it was, citing a nondisclosure agreement she had signed.

The 19-year-old restaurant is run by Sandra Dee Johnson and her family.

Sandra Dee Johnson stands outside her kitchen at the restaurant bearing her name, Sandra Dee's Bar-B-Que & Seafood, at the corner of 15th and F streets. Lezlie Sterling Sacramento Bee file

“He changed everything,” Johnson told the Journal.

The Sandra Dee’s episode is expected to air in summer 2018, according to the Journal.