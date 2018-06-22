Body of young boy found in Sacramento River after search

After several hours of searching, the Sacramento Fire Department located the body of a boy who disappeared underneath the surface of the Sacramento River around 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the department tweeted shortly before 9 p.m.
An adult said he saw the boy, thought to be under 10 years old, go underwater about 10 feet off the shore near Freeport and Cosumnes River boulevards, said Mike Taylor, assistant fire chief.
About 20 emergency responders were on scene as of 6:30 p.m., including swift water rescue swimmers, several boats and a helicopter, but “there’s no clarity in the water,” Taylor said.
Drowning Accident Rescue Team members eventually strapped on scuba tanks and searched the bottom of the river for the boy's body, which was found near where he was swimming, the department said.
