Body of young boy found in Sacramento River after search

After several hours of searching, the Sacramento Fire Department located the body of a boy who disappeared underneath the surface of the Sacramento River around 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the department tweeted shortly before 9 p.m.

An adult said he saw the boy, thought to be under 10 years old, go underwater about 10 feet off the shore near Freeport and Cosumnes River boulevards, said Mike Taylor, assistant fire chief.

D.A.R.T. Team members along with members of Sacramento Fire and several other agencies have located the body of the missing 8 year old boy in the Sacramento River near Freeport Blvd / Cosumnes River Blvd. He was discovered near the area he was last reported to be seen. pic.twitter.com/bhGEudyGwO — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 23, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

About 20 emergency responders were on scene as of 6:30 p.m., including swift water rescue swimmers, several boats and a helicopter, but “there’s no clarity in the water,” Taylor said.

Drowning Accident Rescue Team members eventually strapped on scuba tanks and searched the bottom of the river for the boy's body, which was found near where he was swimming, the department said.