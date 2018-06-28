Here's Sacramento area baseball star Aaron Judge playing catch with 10-year-old boy in crowd

It's what every 10-year-old baseball fan would love to do at an MLB game. For James Payne, it came true, thanks to Central Valley native Aaron Judge.
In the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday's game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, Judge tossed the ball with Payne at Citizens Bank Park.
James was sitting with his father Chris Payne and, as usual, both had brought their gloves to the ballpark. They were yelling at Judge, James' favorite player, for a baseball all game long, according to The New York Daily News.
No. 99, who played for Linden High School in Linden, California, and later for Fresno State, finally obliged the young fan. Oh, and James was wearing a Judge replica All-Star jersey.
Linden is about an hour south of Sacramento.
“It’s wild, it’s incredible for both of us,” Chris told the Daily News over the phone. “I just thought my friends would see it on Facebook and that would be it. I never thought it would go viral. I’m still in shock about it. It’s four throws that we’ll remember for a lifetime.”
Judge said he was impressed with James's skills, Sports Illustrated reported.
"He's got a better arm than me," Judge said. "He was throwing it pretty good. It's a cool experience."
