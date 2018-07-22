A 7-acre grass fire at Florin-Perkins Road and Jackson Highway has caused smoke to drift into East Sacramento.
A 7-acre grass fire at Florin-Perkins Road and Jackson Highway has caused smoke to drift into East Sacramento. Lauren Gustus The Sacramento Bee
A 7-acre grass fire at Florin-Perkins Road and Jackson Highway has caused smoke to drift into East Sacramento. Lauren Gustus The Sacramento Bee

Local

Notice smoke in East Sacramento? Here’s what caused it

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 22, 2018 08:00 PM

Smoke has drifted into East Sacramento skies after a 7-acre grass fire broke out at Florin-Perkins Road and Jackson Highway, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

The fire started between 4:30 and 5 p.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade, and it was extinguished shortly thereafter. Firefighters were working on creating backfires, Wade said, in order to burn flammable material on the ground to prevent additional fires in the future.

Both Sacramento Metro Fire District and the West Sacramento Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, Wade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  Comments  