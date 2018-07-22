Notice smoke in East Sacramento? Here’s what caused it

Smoke has drifted into East Sacramento skies after a 7-acre grass fire broke out at Florin-Perkins Road and Jackson Highway, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.
The fire started between 4:30 and 5 p.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade, and it was extinguished shortly thereafter. Firefighters were working on creating backfires, Wade said, in order to burn flammable material on the ground to prevent additional fires in the future.
Both Sacramento Metro Fire District and the West Sacramento Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, Wade said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
