Man in Sacramento police custody dies — a bag was found in his throat at the hospital

A man held in Sacramento police custody for narcotics died Tuesday morning, after which he was found with a bagged substance inside his throat, according to the department.
An officer was patrolling a parking lot on the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard at 2:04 a.m. when he noticed five subjects loitering near a dumpster, according to a department news release.
Police said the officer stopped the men after finding them drinking alcohol from open containers. When the officer ran checks on the men, he found that one of them, a 42-year-old man, had a warrant out for his arrest.
The suspect was found with narcotics paraphernalia and an “unknown bottle of prescription medication” in his pockets before he was detained. The release said the detaining officer noticed that the suspect was “sweating and shaking abnormally,” though when the officer asked if he needed medical attention, the man responded no.
Police say he finished the rest of the investigation while asking the suspect periodically the same question. Eventually, the officer called Sacramento Fire Department to provide medical care.
The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say medical personnel removed a “sandwich-sized plastic bag” from the suspect’s throat, which was seized and sent to the Sacramento County Crime Lab to determine the contents.
A death-in-custody investigation was triggered as a result of the man’s death and, according to the release, the city’s Office of Public Safety Accountability will monitor the investigation.
Video and audio associated with this incident will be released to the public within 30 days, according to the department.
