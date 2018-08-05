Celebration of Life service for Duane L. Whitelaw today at 10 a.m.

A Celebration of Life event will be held today at 10 AM for Duane L. Whitelaw, the former Fire Chief of North Tahoe Fire.
The event is at the North Tahoe event center in Kings beach. Parking is limited, and there will be a large presence of fire apparatus and pedestrians. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and park in parking sites within walking distance, which include: the North Tahoe Event Center’s parking, the Brook Ave. lot, Rainbow Ave. lot, Christmas Tree lot, Minnow Ave lot, Salmon Ave lot, West End lot, and the Kings Beach State recreation area paid parking.
Whitelaw passed on July 23rd. He was 65 years old.
