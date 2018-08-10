More evacuations issued as fast-moving grass fire encroaches on homes in Fairfield

A grass fire that sparked Friday near Interstate 80 in the Paradise Valley area of Solano County has prompted police to issue evacuation orders from Fairfield to Vacaville as flames moves east over the ridge.
The Nelson Fire is reported by Cal Fire to be at least 125 acres, and police say residents of Hancock Drive and Home Lane in the Gold Ridge Developments need to leave their homes.
At 8 p.m., the city of Vacaville issued evacuation notices for Youngsdale Drive south of Foxboro, Melissa Court, Kirby Court and Laurelwood Way.
Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield had been under evacuation orders early since 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Law enforcement and fire officials also have worked to move residents from several senior living facilities in the evacuation zone to Fairfield High School, 205 E. Atlantic Ave., where a shelter has been set up, police said.
Police are asking who lives in the areas evacuated to go to the shelter and for all others to avoid the area entirely.
Earlier images on social media and news reports showed the fire encroaching on subdivisions south of I-80.
