Watch Fresno community rally to raise reward money to find for 17-year-old’s killer

Adalberto “Cuate” Ocampo was gunned down on Jan. 7 and the Fresno Police Department is said to not have any leads. The loved ones of Ocampo held a fundraiser on Sept. 9, 2018 to raise reward money to entice someone to come forward with information.
American River Parkway shooting

Crime - Sacto 911

American River Parkway shooting

One man is dead after being shot along a bike trail bridge, one of two shootings around 10 p.m. Friday near the American River Parkway. Police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated.

