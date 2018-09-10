‘We can never forget that tragic day’ West Sacramento 9/11 memorial keeps memory alive

Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
American River Parkway shooting

Crime - Sacto 911

American River Parkway shooting

One man is dead after being shot along a bike trail bridge, one of two shootings around 10 p.m. Friday near the American River Parkway. Police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated.

