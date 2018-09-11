‘That’s when the plane hit our building’ Emotional remembrance at ‘Packathon’ for troops
Richard Hanaford, who was in World Trade Center Tower 2 on 9/11 , spoke of surviving the attack at a "Packaton" held by Move America Forward in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 11, 2018. Volunteers assembled and shipped care packages to troops overseas.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
A pedestrian died early Monday morning after a collision on Arden Way north of Highway 160, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Adalberto “Cuate” Ocampo was gunned down on Jan. 7 and the Fresno Police Department is said to not have any leads. The loved ones of Ocampo held a fundraiser on Sept. 9, 2018 to raise reward money to entice someone to come forward with information.
Miss California MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
In 1986, then-auxiliary bishop Jaime Soto wrote a letter of support for his former classmate Chris Andersen after he was convicted on 26 felony counts of child molestation. Now, as bishop of the Sacramento Diocese, Soto talks about his regrets.
Fairytale Town in Land Park debuted a new play structure for the first time in 21 years on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The play set stars a popular character from West African folk tales named Anansi the spider.
One man is dead after being shot along a bike trail bridge, one of two shootings around 10 p.m. Friday near the American River Parkway. Police said the shootings about a mile and a half apart were unrelated.
