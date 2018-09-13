Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
What is the quickest selling model of used vehicles from 2015-17 in Sacramento, according to a recent iSeeCars study? How about the slowest. The average for all vehicles to roll off the lot with a new owner is 46.4 days.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department investigate a shooting that occurred in North Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Police believed suspects may have cut through the mansion grounds after the shooting.
A pickup joyriding in a field high centered, and then caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Western Avenue and South Avenue in north Sacramento. A grass fire ignited and spread to about three-fourths of an acre. No injuries occurred.
Richard Hanaford, who was in World Trade Center Tower 2 on 9/11 , spoke of surviving the attack at a "Packaton" held by Move America Forward in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 11, 2018. Volunteers assembled and shipped care packages to troops overseas.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
San Jose Sharks superfan Steve Cropper of Rancho Cordova has a huge collection of hockey memorabilia. He has signed pucks from all but four players in team history. Former player Douglas Murray and announcer Dan Rusanowsky visited on Sept. 10, 2018.
