These monks spent days making an ornate sand mandala. Learn why – and watch them destroy it
Over the course of four days monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it is destroyed and poured into the American River.
