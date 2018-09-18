Steel gates erected at Sacramento Convention Center for security as protests expected

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones describes the shooting incident that led to the death of deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm in the incident.
Over the course of four days, monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it was destroyed and poured into the American River.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
